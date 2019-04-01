XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/04/2019 - 13:16 BST

Odsonne Edouard Bullied Rangers Defenders, Celtic Star Says

 




James Forrest has heaped praised on his Celtic team-mate Odsonne Edouard after the striker's display against arch-rivals Rangers in the Glasgow derby.

Edouard opened the scoring for the Hoops as they picked up a 2-1 win against Rangers to go 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.




The 21-year old troubled the Rangers defence with his pace and drive, and also played a part in the late winner by Forrest to clinch the game.

Forrest thinks that Edouard bullied the Rangers defenders, something he tends to do when he gets the ball at his feet.
 


“He’s scored in a few Rangers games now and the manager after the game said it’s one of the best performances he’s seen in a derby”, Forrest told Celtic’s official website.

“You need your striker on top in games like this and for 90 minutes, he was tremendous.
 


“When he came in last season, he was chilled, no matter what game.

“It doesn’t affect the way he plays.

“Once he gets the ball at his feet, he can bully defenders and you saw a great performance from him today.”

The strike against Rangers took Edouard’s Premiership goals tally to 14 for the season, and he is now just three behind current top-scorer Alfredo Morelos.

Edouard is in stunning form, having netted five goals in the last five league games for Celtic, and will hope to continue that run when the Hoops take on St. Mirren on Wednesday.

 