Odsonne Edouard Bullied Rangers Defenders, Celtic Star Says

James Forrest has heaped praised on his Celtic team-mate Odsonne Edouard after the striker's display against arch-rivals Rangers in the Glasgow derby.



Edouard opened the scoring for the Hoops as they picked up a 2-1 win against Rangers to go 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.











The 21-year old troubled the Rangers defence with his pace and drive, and also played a part in the late winner by Forrest to clinch the game.



Forrest thinks that Edouard bullied the Rangers defenders, something he tends to do when he gets the ball at his feet.





“He’s scored in a few Rangers games now and the manager after the game said it’s one of the best performances he’s seen in a derby”, Forrest told Celtic’s official website.



“You need your striker on top in games like this and for 90 minutes, he was tremendous.





“When he came in last season, he was chilled, no matter what game.



“It doesn’t affect the way he plays.



“Once he gets the ball at his feet, he can bully defenders and you saw a great performance from him today.”



The strike against Rangers took Edouard’s Premiership goals tally to 14 for the season, and he is now just three behind current top-scorer Alfredo Morelos.



Edouard is in stunning form, having netted five goals in the last five league games for Celtic, and will hope to continue that run when the Hoops take on St. Mirren on Wednesday.