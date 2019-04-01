XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/04/2019 - 12:45 BST

Stay Alive, Don’t Get Desperate In League – Former Chelsea Star Issues Europa League Warning To Blues

 




Former Chelsea star Frank Sinclair has urged the Blues to keep up the heat on their Premier League top four rivals to avoid putting more pressure on their Europa League campaign.

Maurizio Sarri’s side had to dig deep and score twice in the final ten minutes of the game against Cardiff City on Sunday to pick up a difficult 2-1 win away from home.




With the win, Chelsea remained a point behind Manchester United who are currently fourth, but closed the gap on Tottenham Hotspur to a point as well.

In Europe, Chelsea take on Slavia Prague in the Europa League quarter-finals and are favourites to make it to the semi-finals.
 


Should the Blues miss out on a top four place, the Europa League would then serve as a potential gateway to the Champions League.

Sinclair, however, believes that Chelsea should try to stay in contention for the top four and not place all their eggs in one basket.
 


“We've got to stay alive in this competition to make the Europa League not desperate, being under pressure that if we don't win that we're not going to qualify for the Champions League”, Sinclair warned after the Cardiff game on Chelsea TV.

“That is what we've got to do this season, so that today was absolutely crucial.

“We rode our luck today, but we also showed character to the end to get the goals to win it.”

Chelsea will next take on Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

 