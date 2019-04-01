Stay Alive, Don’t Get Desperate In League – Former Chelsea Star Issues Europa League Warning To Blues

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Frank Sinclair has urged the Blues to keep up the heat on their Premier League top four rivals to avoid putting more pressure on their Europa League campaign.



Maurizio Sarri’s side had to dig deep and score twice in the final ten minutes of the game against Cardiff City on Sunday to pick up a difficult 2-1 win away from home.











With the win, Chelsea remained a point behind Manchester United who are currently fourth, but closed the gap on Tottenham Hotspur to a point as well.



In Europe, Chelsea take on Slavia Prague in the Europa League quarter-finals and are favourites to make it to the semi-finals.





Should the Blues miss out on a top four place, the Europa League would then serve as a potential gateway to the Champions League.



Sinclair, however, believes that Chelsea should try to stay in contention for the top four and not place all their eggs in one basket.





“We've got to stay alive in this competition to make the Europa League not desperate, being under pressure that if we don't win that we're not going to qualify for the Champions League”, Sinclair warned after the Cardiff game on Chelsea TV.



“That is what we've got to do this season, so that today was absolutely crucial.



“We rode our luck today, but we also showed character to the end to get the goals to win it.”



Chelsea will next take on Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday night.