XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/04/2019 - 15:20 BST

Stick With Us – Sunderland Supremo Issues Message To Fans

 




Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has apologised to the fans for not being able to repay them for their unbelievable support at Wembley by winning the EFL Trophy and urged the faithful to stick with the side.

The Black Cats succumbed to a narrow defeat on penalties to Portsmouth in the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley on Sunday in what worked out to be a dramatic roller-coaster game.




Jack Ross’ men took the lead through Aidan McGeady before a late goal from Nathan Thompson took the game into extra time, where Jamal Lowe put Pompey ahead with just six minutes remaining.

However, McGeady scored again in the 119th minute to take the final into penalties, but Lee Cattermole’s miss proved costly for Sunderland as Portsmouth edged them out 5-4 in the end.
 


And in the wake of their heart-breaking defeat, Donald has apologised to the Sunderland fans for not being able to repay their unbelievable support by clinching the cup.

Sunderland fans made up the bulk of the record attendance at Wembley on Sunday and Donald insisted they deserved success more than any other group of fans, while suggesting his proud of the players, who gave their best.  
 


“Sorry to the Sunderland fans for not quite being able to win at the weekend”, Donald wrote on Twitter.

“Your support was unbelievable and no fans are more deserving of success so I am gutted we could not deliver for you.

“Players gave their all and I am immensely proud of them.

"We go again stick with us.”

Sunderland will now shift their focus to League One on Wednesday, when they face Accrington Stanley away from home, as they aim to win promotion back to the Championship.
 