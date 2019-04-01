Stick With Us – Sunderland Supremo Issues Message To Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has apologised to the fans for not being able to repay them for their unbelievable support at Wembley by winning the EFL Trophy and urged the faithful to stick with the side.



The Black Cats succumbed to a narrow defeat on penalties to Portsmouth in the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley on Sunday in what worked out to be a dramatic roller-coaster game.











Jack Ross’ men took the lead through Aidan McGeady before a late goal from Nathan Thompson took the game into extra time, where Jamal Lowe put Pompey ahead with just six minutes remaining.



However, McGeady scored again in the 119th minute to take the final into penalties, but Lee Cattermole’s miss proved costly for Sunderland as Portsmouth edged them out 5-4 in the end.





And in the wake of their heart-breaking defeat, Donald has apologised to the Sunderland fans for not being able to repay their unbelievable support by clinching the cup.



Sunderland fans made up the bulk of the record attendance at Wembley on Sunday and Donald insisted they deserved success more than any other group of fans, while suggesting his proud of the players, who gave their best.





“Sorry to the Sunderland fans for not quite being able to win at the weekend”, Donald wrote on Twitter.



“Your support was unbelievable and no fans are more deserving of success so I am gutted we could not deliver for you.



“Players gave their all and I am immensely proud of them.



"We go again stick with us.”



Sunderland will now shift their focus to League One on Wednesday, when they face Accrington Stanley away from home, as they aim to win promotion back to the Championship.

