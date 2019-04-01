Swansea Boss Indicates Leeds Target Daniel James Can Be Part of New Nucleus

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City boss Graham Potter has indicated that he wants Leeds United target Daniel James to be part of the nucleus of players the Swans retain in the summer.



The Swans have had to deal with several player departures since suffering relegation from the Premier League to make ends meet after the financial drop to the Championship.











And the trend looks set to continue in the summer with the Swans currently languishing in the bottom half of the table and 12 points adrift of the final playoff place, occupied by Derby County.



However, despite the situation, Potter feels that player departures are not entirely necessary to the extent that it proves detrimental to his team.





The Swansea boss insisted it is possible to improve even after losing some key players like Norwich City this term and stressed it is not beyond the Swans to pull off something similar.



“Regardless of Swansea’s situation, there’s only probably two or three clubs in the world that aren’t in that position. The challenge then is to keep improving”, Potter said in a press conference.





“Look at Norwich last year, they sold [James] Maddison and [Alex] Pritchard, two of their top players, and improved, so it is possible.”



Potter also indicated that he wants to retain James, who was on the verge of joining Leeds during January, along with other key young prospects to form the nucleus of the club ahead of next season.



“There are examples at my previous club where we had to sell players to improve, and we did.



"You need to be in a position where you’ve got some strength”, he continued.



“You look at Van der Hoorn, Grimes, James, Celina, Byers, there’s a nucleus there that have grown in value, personality and stature.”



Swansea, who suffered a defeat to Nottingham Forest in their last outing, will next face Brentford at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday in the Championship.

