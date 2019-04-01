This Is Where Man City Have Edge On Liverpool – Andy Gray

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight striker Andy Gray has insisted that Manchester City hold the edge over Liverpool in the Premier League title race because of the way they can keep the ball and protect a lead.



Liverpool leapfrogged Manchester City after their last-gasp win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand over the Reds.











The win against Tottenham was ugly as Liverpool relied on a late own goal by Toby Alderweireld to seal the three points.



After a bright first half, Liverpool had to deal with a more proactive Tottenham attack in the second half as the north Londoners cancelled out Roberto Firmino’s opener through his compatriot Lucas Moura.





Gray believes Manchester City are more proficient in midfield and their ability to pass the ball around means they have an edge over Liverpool.



“Jurgen Klopp, there’s not an edginess about his team. I think there is. I really think there is”, Gray said on beIN SPORTS after the match.





“I just think that whereas City when they are one up can get the football, pop it about and keep it for fun if you want, I don’t think Liverpool with the trio of midfield players that they have can do that as well.



“So I always think teams against Liverpool will think if we can keep it to one, we’ll get a chance.”



Manchester City will take on Cardiff City on Wednesday in their next league fixture and will have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table.