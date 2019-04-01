This Pain Will Power Our Promotion Push – Sunderland Star Vows Bounceback

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland star Max Power insists the Black Cats will use the pain of losing out to Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy final to motivate them for the remainder of the season.



Jack Ross’ men suffered a heart-breaking defeat on penalties to fellow promotion-chasers Portsmouth in the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley on Sunday.











The two teams played out a dramatic final in front of a record-attendance at Wembley as they traded blows throughout 120 minutes of football, before being separated by penalties.



Sunderland took the lead through Aidan McGeady in the first half, but Nathan Thompson restored parity for Pompey with just eight minutes of normal time remaining to take the game into extra time.





Jamal Lowe pulled Portsmouth ahead in the 114th minute and almost sealed the win before McGeady scored again in the dying embers of the second half of extra time to push the game into penalties.



Lee Cattermole missed his spot-kick and Portsmouth were crowned champions in the end after winning 5-4 on penalties.





Despite their disappointing defeat, Sunderland have nine games remaining to get one over Portsmouth in the race for automatic promotion from League One and Power has insisted they will use the pain of losing the final to motivate them in the coming weeks.



The midfielder conceded the defeat is a tough one to swallow, but stressed they will now use the hurt to pick themselves up for the business end of their League One season.



“It could have been anyone who missed the penalty, unfortunately, it is what it is, just gutted [about the result]”, Power told the club’s official website.



“It’s a tough one to swallow, especially seeing their celebrations at the end.



"After the hurt the Sunderland fans have been through in the past few years, it would have been nice to have a day.



“[It] wasn’t to be, but now we’ve got nine league games to go on and achieve what we want and we’ll take the hurt and pain from today and use that to motivate us for the remaining nine games.”



Sunderland return to action in League One against Accrington Stanley on Wednesday at the Wham Stadium.

