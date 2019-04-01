You Could See Frustration On His Face – Chelsea Legend On Blues Star Being Snubbed

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley believes it was clear to see how frustrated Callum Hudson-Odoi was at not being involved against Cardiff City and feels he needs to start against Brighton on Wednesday night.



The Blues returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a late 2-1 win over relegation battlers Cardiff in the Welsh capital on Sunday afternoon.











Maurizio Sarri opted to rest both Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante, but refused to hand out starts to academy graduates Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.



Hazard and Loftus-Cheek were forced to come off the bench as Chelsea trailed to Victor Camarasa’s goal that came in the opening stages of the second half, and the latter grabbed the winner after Cesar Azpilicueta had controversially restored parity.





However, Hudson-Odoi, who became the youngest player to mark a full debut for England during the international break, again cut a frustrated figure as he watched on from the bench.



And following Sarri’s decision to leave Hudson-Odoi out of Premier League action yet again, Langley has stressed the winger must start against Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.





The former Chelsea star also admitted his frustration was evident after being not involved against Cardiff on Sunday, as Sarri preferred other options.



“Totally agree [he should start against Brighton]”, Langley said after the match on Chelsea TV.



“You could see the frustration on his face on the bench today, when [Olivier] Giroud was the last change we made.



“I am sure he was hoping to come on and do the job.



"This young man has had an outstanding two or three weeks.



“He needs game time.



"He needs to start for Chelsea and I don't see any reason he wouldn't start against Brighton.”



Hudson-Odoi, who is entering the final year of his contract in the summer, has yet to a start a game in the Premier League under Sarri.

