Arsenal Not Tipped To Spend Big Money In Summer

Unai Emery is unlikely to have a huge transfer kitty to work with Arsenal when the summer transfer window rolls in, it has been claimed.



Arsenal fans were left frustrated in the January window when the club did not have the funds to adequately strengthen the team and were only in the market for loan deals.











The Gunners managed to sign Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona in the winter window, but the Spaniard has failed to have the desired effect at the Emirates Stadium.



Emery is already drawing up a list of targets who could replace the player in his squad, but according to the Times, Arsenal are unlikely to be flush with funds in the summer as well.





The Arsenal boss is unlikely to have the required amount of funds to compete with the other top six sides in the Premier League for the best players in the market.



The Gunners are keeping tabs on Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, who has scored six goals and has ten assists to his name in the league this season.





Emery also wants to sign an aggressive box-to-box midfielder to replace Aaron Ramsey, who will join Juventus on a free transfer this summer.



It remains to be seen whether more funds are made available if Arsenal manage to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

