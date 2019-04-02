Atalanta Set Steep Asking Price For Newcastle and West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Atalanta have identified an asking price for Newcastle United and West Ham target Duvan Zapata, a player who is also firmly on Inter's radar.



Zapata was on West Ham’s hit list during the January transfer window when it seemed Marko Arnautovic would force his way out of the club and move to China.











But the Austrian stayed put and the Hammers did not need to replace him.



However, the Hammers have continued to keep tabs on Zapata and it has been claimed that they have enquired about the possibility of signing him in the summer, while there is further Premier League interest in the shape of Newcastle.





And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, an asking price has been established as Atalanta want a fee of around €50m before they will agree to sell the 28-year-old during the next transfer window.



Atalanta have an option to buy the striker from Sampdoria for a set transfer fee and believe they could turn a quick profit by selling him in the summer.





Zapata has also been on Inter’s radar and it has been claimed that the Nerazzurri are favourites to sign him if he stays in Italy.



The striker has netted 24 goals in 38 appearances for the club this season.

