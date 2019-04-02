Back The Players – Maurizio Sarri Issues Message To Chelsea Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has issued a plea to the supporters ahead of the Blues’ meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Italian keen for the faithful to boost the players during games.



The Blues return to action in the Premier League on Wednesday, when they face the Seagulls at Stamford Bridge as they aim to maintain their push for a top four finish.











Chelsea left it late to seal maximum points in controversial fashion during their last outing at Cardiff City on Sunday and the supporters present at the Welsh capital were not shy of voicing their concerns.



The away support raised their voice against the manager and his tactics as Chelsea turned in a meek display, before late goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek sealed the win.





And ahead of their next outing at home to Brighton, Sarri has pleaded with the supporters by admitting he feels they should be helping players during matches rather than protesting.



The Italian suggested it is not a problem for him, but insisted it may have an effect on the players, who could suffer badly from a toxic atmosphere in the stadium.





“I think that they have to help the players, during the match. After they can say anything but during I hope they can help my players”, Sarri told a press conference.



“I think we are a group and at the moment I think we are a good group so I think that it’s not helpful for my players.



“For me it isn’t a problem, I am 60 so I can understand, but when I was 25 it was probably different.”



Sarri also conceded he can understand the frustration from the fans and stressed that his team want to try and change their opinion before the end of the season.



“I like to stay on the pitch. I enjoy during the training of course. As I said before I am not happy but can understand, it’s normal I think”, he added.



“We need to improve, play better and want to try change their opinion.”



Chelsea are currently sixth in the league table with 60 points from their 31 games in the Premier League so far this term.

