Chelsea and Man Utd Linked Philippe Coutinho Not Pushing For Barcelona Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and Manchester United linked Philippe Coutinho does not want to leave Barcelona.



The former Liverpool midfielder has been linked with an exit from the Camp Nou after struggling to have the desired impact for Ernesto Valverde's men.











The Brazilian will not be short of suitors if he does quit Barcelona and has already been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester United mooted as destinations.



But, according to Brazilian daily Lance, Coutinho does not want to leave Barcelona.





The Brazilian feels he has not achieved his objectives at the Camp Nou, having moved to the Catalan club to win trophies.



Coutinho is also willing to work with Valverde to make sure he can make an impact at Barcelona.





The former Liverpool man has made 27 appearances in La Liga for Barcelona so far this season, scoring four times and providing two assists.



His deal with the Catalan giants is due to run until the summer of 2023.

