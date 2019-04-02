Chelsea Emerge As Possible Destination For Philippe Coutinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have emerged as a potential destination for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who has also been on Manchester United’s radar.



The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with leaving Barcelona this summer, just 18 months after he pushed his way out of Liverpool in order to move to the Nou Camp.











Coutinho could be available for an exit from Barcelona, where he has not been a certain starter despite being the club's most expensive signing in their history.



His representatives have been sounding out top clubs in Europe about Coutinho’s availability and it has been claimed that the player wants to be the centrepiece of his next destination.





And according to Catalan daily Sport, Chelsea have emerged as a possible destination for the former Liverpool player ahead of the summer.



Chelsea are likely to sell Eden Hazard to Real Madrid and are expected to be in the market for a star name, with Coutinho believed to be on their radar.





But the transfer largely depends on Chelsea getting a stay order on their transfer ban from the Court of Arbitration for Sports, which will allow them to sign players in the summer.



Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with interest in the player and Manchester United are also reportedly keen on signing the Brazilian.



But the former Red could decide against moving to Old Trafford in order to be in the good books of his former club Liverpool.

