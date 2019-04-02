XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/04/2019 - 16:59 BST

Don’t Get Gonzalo Higuain Not Adapting Talk – Former Chelsea Star

 




Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley feels Maurizio Sarri cannot give the excuse that Gonzalo Higuain is finding it hard to adapt to the Premier League with the Blues.

Chelsea signed Higuain in the January transfer window as a replacement for Alvaro Morata, who left for Atletico Madrid.




So far, however, Higuain has struggled to make his presence felt, and has managed just three goals for Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Argentine has scored just once in the last eight games in all competitions for the Blues, and his poor form has coincided with the Chelsea’s inconsistent run in the league as well.
 


Burley believes the Premier League is not too different compared to Serie A, and the player should be doing better.

“Well he should have known this if he’s got to adapt to English football because he knows the player very well from Italy and he had a good six months plus to work out how the English game is played”, Burley said on the ESPN FC show.
 


“And by the way, it isn’t chalk and cheese. It’s not that much different.

“It might be a little quicker, but it’s very technical in Italy as well. It’s very technical in Spain, probably more technical than in the Premier League.

“And it’s maybe, maybe slightly more physical in the Premier League but I think that’s a debate, so I don’t quite get this he’s not fitting in to the [team].

“He’s not playing well and he’s in a team that’s not playing well.”

Chelsea got out of jail to pick up a late win against Cardiff City, and will hope to keep the pressure on the teams above them in the race for the top four.

 