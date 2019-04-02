Don’t Get Gonzalo Higuain Not Adapting Talk – Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley feels Maurizio Sarri cannot give the excuse that Gonzalo Higuain is finding it hard to adapt to the Premier League with the Blues.



Chelsea signed Higuain in the January transfer window as a replacement for Alvaro Morata, who left for Atletico Madrid.











So far, however, Higuain has struggled to make his presence felt, and has managed just three goals for Chelsea in the Premier League.



The Argentine has scored just once in the last eight games in all competitions for the Blues, and his poor form has coincided with the Chelsea’s inconsistent run in the league as well.





Burley believes the Premier League is not too different compared to Serie A, and the player should be doing better.



“Well he should have known this if he’s got to adapt to English football because he knows the player very well from Italy and he had a good six months plus to work out how the English game is played”, Burley said on the ESPN FC show.





“And by the way, it isn’t chalk and cheese. It’s not that much different.



“It might be a little quicker, but it’s very technical in Italy as well. It’s very technical in Spain, probably more technical than in the Premier League.



“And it’s maybe, maybe slightly more physical in the Premier League but I think that’s a debate, so I don’t quite get this he’s not fitting in to the [team].



“He’s not playing well and he’s in a team that’s not playing well.”



Chelsea got out of jail to pick up a late win against Cardiff City, and will hope to keep the pressure on the teams above them in the race for the top four.