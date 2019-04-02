Fans Love Him – Former Celtic Star Expecting Permanent Job For Neil Lennon

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Alan Rough has explained why he feels it will be hard for the Bhoys not to appoint Neil Lennon on a permanent basis at Parkhead in the summer.



Lennon, who took over from Brendan Rodgers on an interim basis in February, has yet to taste defeat in his second spell as manager at Parkhead.











The Hoops have almost wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title following their 2-1 defeat of Rangers in the derby on Sunday and have a Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen to look forward to this month.



As it stands, Lennon is well on course to deliver an eighth consecutive league title to Celtic and complete a treble treble this term, and Rough feels it would be hard not to appoint him permanently, should he clinch the two remaining domestic trophies.





The former Bhoys custodian insisted the fans relate to him and stressed they will back him to get the permanent job in the summer, if he can win the treble this year.



“Yes, I think so as well [that it will be hard not to give Lennon the permanent job] and I’ve said this on numerous occasions”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.





“The fans love him, the fans love what they get, the charging down when they score a goal, he loves celebrating with them and that’s what supporters like.



“They like a manager who they can relate to and I would think that he’s a given to get that [job permanently in the summer].”



Celtic are in action in the Premiership against relegation battlers St Mirren on Wednesday at St Mirren Park.

