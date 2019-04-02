XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/04/2019 - 15:31 BST

Fans Love Him – Former Celtic Star Expecting Permanent Job For Neil Lennon

 




Former Celtic star Alan Rough has explained why he feels it will be hard for the Bhoys not to appoint Neil Lennon on a permanent basis at Parkhead in the summer.

Lennon, who took over from Brendan Rodgers on an interim basis in February, has yet to taste defeat in his second spell as manager at Parkhead.




The Hoops have almost wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title following their 2-1 defeat of Rangers in the derby on Sunday and have a Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen to look forward to this month.

As it stands, Lennon is well on course to deliver an eighth consecutive league title to Celtic and complete a treble treble this term, and Rough feels it would be hard not to appoint him permanently, should he clinch the two remaining domestic trophies.
 


The former Bhoys custodian insisted the fans relate to him and stressed they will back him to get the permanent job in the summer, if he can win the treble this year.

“Yes, I think so as well [that it will be hard not to give Lennon the permanent job] and I’ve said this on numerous occasions”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.  
 


“The fans love him, the fans love what they get, the charging down when they score a goal, he loves celebrating with them and that’s what supporters like.

“They like a manager who they can relate to and I would think that he’s a given to get that [job permanently in the summer].”

Celtic are in action in the Premiership against relegation battlers St Mirren on Wednesday at St Mirren Park.
 