Games Like Southampton Where Jurgen Klopp Earns His Money – Former Liverpool Star

Jason McAteer has told Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp that the Reds' next match, against Southampton, is where he will earn his corn.



Klopp's side retook pole position in the Premier League on Sunday by edging out Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side at Anfield.











The Reds are next in action against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton side at St Mary's, with three points again the target.



McAteer believes that Klopp had little to do in terms of motivating his men when it came to locking horns with Tottenham in a big game.





But he feels complacency could creep in against Southampton and Klopp must earn his money by making sure Liverpool are as in the zone for the game against the Saints as they were against Spurs.



"This is where he earns his money now, coming off the back of a victory against Tottenham, a massive three points, everyone going it is a massive game", McAteer said on LFC TV following the win.





"Southampton is as big, but sometimes that complacency can step in.



"This is where the manager has got to identify that, bring the players right back down to earth and say listen, this is as big as Tottenham, they can pose enough problems at home, we've got to be right on it.



"If they are not….you can be punished by everybody", he added.



Liverpool could head into Friday night's meeting with Southampton having been knocked off the top of the table, with Manchester City hosting Cardiff City on Wednesday evening.

