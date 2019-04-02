XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/04/2019 - 21:21 BST

Games Like Southampton Where Jurgen Klopp Earns His Money – Former Liverpool Star

 




Jason McAteer has told Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp that the Reds' next match, against Southampton, is where he will earn his corn.

Klopp's side retook pole position in the Premier League on Sunday by edging out Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side at Anfield.




The Reds are next in action against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton side at St Mary's, with three points again the target.

McAteer believes that Klopp had little to do in terms of motivating his men when it came to locking horns with Tottenham in a big game.
 


But he feels complacency could creep in against Southampton and Klopp must earn his money by making sure Liverpool are as in the zone for the game against the Saints as they were against Spurs.

"This is where he earns his money now, coming off the back of a victory against Tottenham, a massive three points, everyone going it is a massive game", McAteer said on LFC TV following the win.
 


"Southampton is as big, but sometimes that complacency can step in.

"This is where the manager has got to identify that, bring the players right back down to earth and say listen, this is as big as Tottenham, they can pose enough problems at home, we've got to be right on it.

"If they are not….you can be punished by everybody", he added.

Liverpool could head into Friday night's meeting with Southampton having been knocked off the top of the table, with Manchester City hosting Cardiff City on Wednesday evening.
 