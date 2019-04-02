I Don’t See Manchester City Dropping Points – Former MLS Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno has insisted that he does not see Manchester City blowing their narrow lead at the top of the Premier League table like Liverpool did earlier this year.



The Reds had a seven-point lead at the top of the table that could have been ten had they beaten Manchester City when the two teams met in January.











Jurgen Klopp’s side have not been as fluent as they were in the first half of the season, even though they have lost just once in the league.



Liverpool picked up a late win against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game, but had to dig deep in the second half as Spurs found an equaliser with 20 minutes remaining, and threatened to grab a winner.





Although the Reds have managed to keep up with Manchester City after losing their seven-point lead, Moreno believes the Reds had their chance and blew their advantage, something the Citizens are unlikely to do.



“People seem to forget that Liverpool were up seven points in the league with the potential to make it even bigger. And they failed to do that”, Moreno said on the ESPN FC show.





“And so that in itself tells you that there was a lead that that is already lost. So was that not written in the stars? Was that not fate?



“Look, they don’t control it now. It’s in the hands of Manchester City. Manchester City win out, the title is Manchester City’s.



“And for Liverpool they have to be perfect to continue to put pressure on Manchester City and hope that they trip somewhere, whether against Spurs or Manchester United or somewhere else.



“I don’t see it happening, I still like Manchester City."



Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table, and will hope Manchester City drop points when they take on Cardiff City on Wednesday.