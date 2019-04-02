Lots of Home Games Left – Tottenham Star Still Positive Despite Poor Run

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier has insisted Spurs are eager to bounce back from their dismal run of form by making the best use of the new stadium advantage between now and the end of the season.



Mauricio Pochettino’s men suffered their fourth defeat in their last five games in the Premier League against table-toppers Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield.











The north Londoners were handed a heart-breaking defeat in the dying embers of the game as an own goal from Toby Alderweireld settled the game after Roberto Firmino’s opening goal was cancelled out by Lucas Moura in the second half.



Spurs’ defeat, coupled with Arsenal’s win over Newcastle United on Monday, meant they slipped to fourth in the league table and are just a single point ahead of Chelsea in sixth-place.





Despite their torrid run of form, Spurs have the perfect opportunity to bounce back when they host Crystal Palace on Wednesday at their new stadium in its inaugural Premier League clash.



And ahead of the game, Tripper has insisted Spurs are eager to bounce back from their poor run of form in the Premier League by making the best use of the new stadium advantage in the coming weeks.





The 28-year-old stressed there are plenty of home games remaining in the season and admitted Spurs will be fine in the end, if they manage to perform like they did during the second half against Liverpool.



“We know we’re in a fight now, of course. Every game is a fight in the Premier League and we’ve seven huge games left”, Trippier told the club’s official website.



“We have to keep going. If we play how we played in the second half at Anfield for the rest of the season we’ll be alright.



“We have to keep going, keep fighting for each other and Wednesday night against Palace is no different.



“We’ve a lot of home games left, we’re in the new stadium, it’s big occasion for everyone and somewhere we all want to play.



“We’ve a fantastic stadium and we’ll give everything to start with a win.”



Spurs are currently on a five-game winless run in the Premier League, with their last victory coming against Leicester City in early February.

