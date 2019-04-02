Mauricio Pochettino Salutes Daniel Levy For Spurs’ New Stadium

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has tipped his hat to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy for making the vision of the club’s new stadium a reality.



Spurs return to action in the Premier League on Wednesday for the inaugural senior game of their new stadium against city rivals Crystal Palace.











The north Londoners will be desperate for the perfect start to life at their new stadium, especially considering their poor run of form in recent weeks.



And ahead of the inaugural game at the new facility, Pochettino has tipped his hat to Levy for making the vision a reality before the end of the season.





The Spurs boss admitted it is going to be a very special occasion on Wednesday and stressed that people will realise the magnitude of the project at Spurs with the opening of their new stadium.



“It's going to be very special, at last the new stadium is a reality. Now it's so close, just over 24 hours until we play in our new home”, Pochettino said in a press conference.





“It's an exciting moment in the history of the club.



"Everyone will realise tomorrow the magnitude of the project. “



Pochettino heaped praise on Levy by revealing that he started thinking about the idea more than 18 years ago and credited him for finally making it a reality for the club.



“I was talking with Daniel before. When he and all the people started to think about the new project in 2001 after 18 years that dream has become a reality”, he continued.



“It’s amazing, an exciting moment for our fans and players but it is special moment for Daniel Levy our chairman.



"He started with this idea and had the vision to deliver it.”



Spurs, who are on a five-game winless run in the Premier League, have lost four out of their last five games leading up to the inaugural game at their new stadium.

