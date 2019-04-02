Maurizio Sarri Does Deserve Criticism, Former Chelsea Midfielder Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley feels Blues boss Maurizio Sarri deserves all the criticism being directed at him because he needs to do a better job with the squad of players he has.



Sarri’s side started the season well and did not suffer defeat in the league until their 13th game.











After a bright start that saw Chelsea stay on Manchester City and Liverpool’s tail, the Blues have endured a torrid second half of the season that has seen them drop to sixth in the Premier League table.



The Blues signed Gonzalo Higuain in the January transfer window as Sarri opted for a player he knew and has worked with.





Burley has explained his view that even though the Chelsea squad are far from perfect, there are some good players at the club, and the manager should be doing better, drawing a comparison with Arsenal.



“[Sarri deserves criticism] because at the start of the season he had a better squad of players [than Arsenal]”, Burley said on the ESPN FC show.





“And look, he brought Jorginho in for big money and look, we don’t think he’s the greatest, but he was in Italy and they thought he was great and so did Sarri.



“He’s now got Higuain who has been banging goals in Serie A for fun.



“He’s got Eden Hazard in there, he’s got N’Golo Kante who is a World Cup winner, he’s got Willian who is a Brazilian international.



“Pedro is a Spanish international. The list goes on.



“I know there are deficiencies within the Chelsea team, but that squad of players has been together a long time."



Chelsea will next take on Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, and will look to pick up three points and make it two wins in as many league games.