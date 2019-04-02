No, Leeds United Are Not Burning Out – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan insists that Leeds United are not burning out and by contrast are looking the fittest they have done for years.



There were concerns about whether Leeds would start to flag near the end of the season due to head coach Marcelo Bielsa insisting on going with a small squad.











But Leeds have remained on course for automatic promotion to the Premier League and Whelan thinks there is no sign their energy levels are dropping.



However, the former White insists that when teams are fighting at the top end of the table come the business end of the campaign, they seem to be able to find extra reserves of energy.





"They are not burning out", Whelan insisted on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites beat Millwall.



"It is the same for every club at the minute with the players. It's been a long, gruelling season.





"When you're at the top you always seem to have that little bit more energy and these players look the fittest I have seen them for a number of years now", he added.



Leeds, sitting second, hold a two-point advantage over third placed Sheffield United with just seven games left to play in the Championship season.



The Whites are next in action away at Birmingham City on Saturday, when they will lock horns with former Leeds boss Garry Monk.

