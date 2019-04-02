XRegister
02/04/2019 - 16:51 BST

Painful Period – Arsene Wenger On Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Post Monaco Sacking

 




Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has conceded that Gunners legend Thierry Henry is yet to recover from his failed managerial stint at Monaco.

Henry was roped in by Monaco in October to replace Leonardo Jardim, but the legendary ex-striker struggled at the Stade Louis II and was shown the door just three months later in January.




The former France and Arsenal striker failed to inspire the Monaco team to perform and won only four his 20 games in charge of the club before being sacked.

Wenger, who supported Henry’s decision to go into management, admits that his former player is still recovering from the bruising stint with the French giants and is going through a difficult phase in his life.
 


But the Frenchman insisted that the former striker will return to coaching as soon as he recovers and feels ready to take the plunge again.

Wenger was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe: “I spoke to Thierry when it was bad, I encouraged him not to let it go.
 


“When he was relieved of his duties I tried calling him, but he was experiencing a form of mourning.

“I suggested his agent arrange a meal for him.

“For now he is still going through a painful period, but he promised me that when he is ready, he would do it again.”

It remains to be seen what Henry's next job will be.
 