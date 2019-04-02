Photo: Leeds Fans Messages Will Speed Up My Injury Recovery, Whites Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Barry Douglas has vowed to use the support from the fans to come back stronger after suffering a season-ending injury on Saturday.



Douglas, who joined the Whites from Wolves last summer, has notched up 26 appearances in the Championship during his debut season at Elland Road.











The 29-year-old has contributed massively to the Whites’ impressive performances under Marcelo Bielsa, but has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after the win over Millwall.



Douglas has ruptured his knee ligaments during the 3-2 win over Millwall at Elland Road on Saturday and is expected to be out for at least three months.



Not how I wanted my season to end but unfortunately for me that’s sometimes football, thanks for all the messages of support I really appreciate them and will use them to help me come back stronger 🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/uqxMGb7hO9 — Barry Douglas (@barrydouglas03) April 2, 2019



Despite missing out on the crucial remaining seven games of the season that will either make or break Leeds’ promotion bid, Douglas has vowed to come back stronger than ever after the injury.



The full-back thanked the fans for their extensive support and insisted he will use it to try and help himself to bounce back stronger than ever in the summer.





“Not how I wanted my season to end but unfortunately for me that’s sometimes football, thanks for all the messages of support”, Douglas wrote on Twitter while posting a picture of himself against Millwall.



“I really appreciate them and will use them to help me come back stronger.”



Douglas has a contract at Elland Road that runs until the summer of 2021.

