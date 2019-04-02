Rangers Players Need To Learn Not To Be Provoked – Former Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend John Hartson feels that the Rangers players need to learn handle being provoked, after the Gers finished the Glasgow derby with nine men.



Rangers were reduced to ten men after Alfredo Morelos was sent off in the first half for elbowing Scott Brown in the face.











Although Steven Gerrard’s side managed to push Celtic with a man short, James Forrest’s late goal in the 86th minute condemned the Gers to a 2-1 defeat.



Morelos’ reaction was a result of Brown’s provocation, and later in the game, the Celtic skipper was once again involved in an altercation with Ryan Kent.





Kent too reacted angrily and appeared to have pushed Brown, though the on loan Liverpool man escaped punishment on the day, while Andy Halliday was sent off at full time.



Hartson believes provoking an opponent is part of the game and the Rangers players just did not know how to deal with it.





“Alfredo Morelos, it has been claimed, was provoked. Okay, maybe he was. But then it’s up to him what happens next", Hartson wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“There is no excuse, no reason on earth, why he had to smash Scott Brown in the face with his elbow.



“Also, Andy Halliday ran half the length of the pitch to get involved after the final whistle. Did he feel provoked? If so, it’s them up to him how he reacts.



“And then there is Ryan Kent who will be done for his behaviour. Was his excuse also that he felt provoked? My goodness. There is no justifiable reason for him punching Brown, full blown, in the face.



“Provoking an opponent is part of the game. It happens all the time. It began over 100 years ago. It will always be part of football.



“Players look to get a reaction from someone they think they can get to. Fans do it as well.”



Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic, and with the title more or less gone, Gerrard’s side will hope to finish the season strongly.