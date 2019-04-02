This Leeds United Star’s Confidence Has Dipped – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has suffered a dip in confidence, former Whites attacker Noel Whelan believes.



Bamford has been leading the line for the Whites in the absence of Kemar Roofe, who is currently out injured, and played in Leeds' 3-2 win over Millwall on Saturday.











The striker missed a penalty in the first half, but goals from Pablo Hernandez (two) and Luke Ayling meant that it did not prove costly, as the Whites went back into the top two in the Championship.



Whelan feels that Bamford's confidence has dropped and admits that boss Marcelo Bielsa will consider bringing back Roofe when he is fit again.





But Whelan is not concerned for Bamford over the longer term.



"He just looked a little bit lost out there. Not waving a white flag, but just lacking in confidence", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Millwall.





"We know that strikers thrive on confidence and it just seems he's had a dip in that at the minute.



"If Kemar Roofe is fully fit and he is ready to go then that is an option for Marcelo Bielsa.



"But he [Bamford] will come good.



"We know he scores goals."



Leeds are next in action this weekend against Garry Monk's Birmingham City side.



The 25-year-old, who was snapped up in the summer from Middlesbrough, has scored six goals in 16 Championship games for Leeds this term.

