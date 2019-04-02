We’re Reaping Rewards For This – Arsenal Boss Unai Emery

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Unai Emery believes that consistency in recent weeks has helped the Gunners catch up with rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a top four finish at the end of the season.



The north Londoners leapfrogged Spurs and climbed to third in the league table following their 2-0 win against Newcastle United at the Emirates on Monday.











Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette found the back of the net for the Gunners on the night, as they gave themselves a huge shot in the arm in the race for a top four finish at the end of the season.



Not long ago, the Gunners were 10 points behind Tottenham in third-place, but a series of strong performances at home have catapulted them over their bitter rivals.





And in the wake of their remarkable turnaround, Emery has stressed his team have benefitted massively from their consistent performances in recent weeks to gain the edge over the others.



“We played some key matches against Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea”, Emery said in a press conference.





“We had these opportunities and won – we drew at Tottenham – but because we were being consistent, winning more matches to be closer to them.



“Now is the consequence. Being consistent, also taking a big performance. With a big spirit we did that.



“Today, for me, is important to take confidence and this position on the table. I know Sunday is a big challenge, each match is so hard in the Premier League.”



Arsenal will now face Everton away from home at Goodison Park on Sunday, before their Europa League quarter-final clash with Napoli next week.

