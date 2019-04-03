XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/04/2019 - 22:19 BST

Another Step Towards Title – Neil Lennon Pleased As Celtic Beat St Mirren

 




Neil Lennon has saluted another step towards the Scottish Premiership title after his Celtic side won 2-0 away at St Mirren.

The Bhoys beat rivals Rangers at the weekend and were keen to follow it up with another three points at St Mirren Park.




Lennon started loanee Timothy Weah and he found the back of the net with 15 minutes on the clock, converting with a header.

Olivier Ntcham missed a penalty on the half hour mark and Celtic needed to wait until five minutes from full time to kill off any St Mirren hopes with a Ryan Christie goal.
 


A smokebomb was thrown on to the pitch after Celtic scored their second, making a loud bang.

Lennon is delighted with Celtic getting the win, but feels there was some complacency.
 


Overall however, the Celtic boss is pleased to have taken another step towards picking up the title.

"It's another step towards the title", Lennon told BBC Sportsound.

"A little bit of complacency crept in.

"Against any opposition it's always difficult when it's 1-0 but after the second goal we could sit back and relax.

"I was delighted with the players that came on who all put in very solid performances", he added.

Celtic can now seal the title by beating Livingston on Saturday, if Rangers then lose against Motherwell on Sunday.
 