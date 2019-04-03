Another Step Towards Title – Neil Lennon Pleased As Celtic Beat St Mirren

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Lennon has saluted another step towards the Scottish Premiership title after his Celtic side won 2-0 away at St Mirren.



The Bhoys beat rivals Rangers at the weekend and were keen to follow it up with another three points at St Mirren Park.











Lennon started loanee Timothy Weah and he found the back of the net with 15 minutes on the clock, converting with a header.



Olivier Ntcham missed a penalty on the half hour mark and Celtic needed to wait until five minutes from full time to kill off any St Mirren hopes with a Ryan Christie goal.





A smokebomb was thrown on to the pitch after Celtic scored their second, making a loud bang.



Lennon is delighted with Celtic getting the win, but feels there was some complacency.





Overall however, the Celtic boss is pleased to have taken another step towards picking up the title.



"It's another step towards the title", Lennon told BBC Sportsound.



"A little bit of complacency crept in.



"Against any opposition it's always difficult when it's 1-0 but after the second goal we could sit back and relax.



"I was delighted with the players that came on who all put in very solid performances", he added.



Celtic can now seal the title by beating Livingston on Saturday, if Rangers then lose against Motherwell on Sunday.

