Birmingham City Star Warns Leeds United That Blues Will Show Resilience

Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has warned Leeds United that they will meet a Blues team determined to leave it all out on the pitch in search of a good result this weekend.



Blues succumbed to their fifth successive defeat in the Championship on Friday night at West Brom, cementing an alarming run of form.











Jutkiewicz, who contributed with the second goal for his side, insists that Birmingham were not lacking for effort against West Brom.



And the striker insists that Birmingham will quickly shrug off the defeat to then head into the game against Leeds with the same determined desire to give absolutely everything on the pitch.





The 30-year-old also insists he has no doubt over the quality of the players he is sharing a dressing room with.



"It's about taking it on the chin and showing the resilience we have all season and cracking on with the next fixture", Jutkiewicz told his club's official website.





"Time and again this season we've shown the will and desire to leave everything out there [on the pitch].



"I think we did that against West Brom, but it just wasn't quite enough but moving forward I think we've got more than enough in our changing room."



Birmingham were recently deducted nine points by the EFL for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.

