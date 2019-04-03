Bit Different From Wembley – Tottenham Star Hails Amazing Stadium As Crystal Palace Beaten

Follow @insidefutbol





Heung-Min Son has expressed his delight at scoring Tottenham Hotspur's first competitive goal in their new stadium after Spurs beat Crystal Palace 2-0.



Spurs knew they needed to be professional and collect all three points from the Premier League encounter against the Eagles despite the emotional nature of playing their first competitive game at their new ground.











It took until the 55th minute for the deadlock to be broken at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Son hit a shot which took a deflection off Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic and hit the back of the net.



Christian Eriksen then finished from close range with ten minutes left to ease Spurs' nerves and claim three crucial Premier League points which have sent Mauricio Pochettino's men up to third in the table, one point clear of Arsenal.





Son is delighted to have netted the first goal at the new stadium, which he feels is unbelievable and admits is somewhat different from Wembley.



"It's just amazing. What an unbelievable stadium. The noise was just so loud", he said on Sky Sports.





"To score the first goal at this stadium. I just want to say to thank you to my team-mates and the fans.



"White Hart Lane is our history but the new stadium, I can't believe it.



"To play in it is an amazing feeling.



"It's a bit different from Wembley. Wembley was not our home", Son added.



Tottenham's next game also comes at home, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City due to visit for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie next Tuesday.

