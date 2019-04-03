XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/04/2019 - 18:45 BST

Callum Hudson-Odoi Starts – Chelsea Team vs Brighton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Chris Hughton's Brighton side to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League clash tonight.

The Blues scored a controversial win at Cardiff City on Sunday and will want to make sure they take full advantage of top four rivals Manchester United losing at Wolves on Tuesday.




Marcos Alonso is suffering from a hamstring problem.

Boss Maurizio Sarri has Kepa between the sticks, while at the back he goes with a centre-back pairing between Andreas Christensen and David Luiz. Jorginho will look to dictate the game from midfield, while N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also play. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eden Hazard will support Olivier Giroud.

Sarri has a bench full of options if he needs to shake things up, including Gonzalo Higuain and Willian.

 


Chelsea Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Christensen, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Hazard, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Barkley, Kovacic, Willian, Higuain
 