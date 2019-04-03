Callum Hudson-Odoi Starts – Chelsea Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Chris Hughton's Brighton side to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League clash tonight.



The Blues scored a controversial win at Cardiff City on Sunday and will want to make sure they take full advantage of top four rivals Manchester United losing at Wolves on Tuesday.











Marcos Alonso is suffering from a hamstring problem.



Boss Maurizio Sarri has Kepa between the sticks, while at the back he goes with a centre-back pairing between Andreas Christensen and David Luiz. Jorginho will look to dictate the game from midfield, while N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also play. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eden Hazard will support Olivier Giroud.



Sarri has a bench full of options if he needs to shake things up, including Gonzalo Higuain and Willian.



Chelsea Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Christensen, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Hazard, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud



Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Barkley, Kovacic, Willian, Higuain

