He’s Helping Me Lots – Leeds Loanee Hails 38-Year-Old Team-mate

Leeds United loanee Mallik Wilks has saluted Doncaster Rovers team-mate James Coppinger for providing him with a helping hand, insisting the 38-year-old has aided his development in key areas.



The youngster has been at the League One club since July last year and has contributed significantly in the team's progress this year, finding the back of the net 15 times in 47 matches.











Wilks has lined up alongside veteran Coppinger, who has made over 600 appearances at Doncaster – and the Leeds youngster has felt the benefit.



The striker revealed that Coppinger has provided him with advice and a helping hand, dubbing his influence "massive".





"He is a massive character. He helps me a lot in training, with decision making", Wilks told iFollow Rovers.



"Even on the pitch, he tells me sometimes don't always try to go past [the player], sometimes just lay it off.





"He helps me out a lot.



"He is someone you can always go to and speak to."



Doncaster are pushing for promotion from League One this season and Wilks' side sit in sixth place, inside the playoff spots.



However, promotion may not see Doncaster meet Wilks' parent club Leeds, as the Whites could be a Premier League club by the end of the season.

