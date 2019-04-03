XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/04/2019 - 18:48 BST

Heung-Min Son Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to host Crystal Palace in their first game at their new stadium this evening.

Spurs will want nothing less than a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they bid to take full advantage of Manchester United losing at Wolves on Tuesday.




Eric Dier, Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela will miss the big occasion due to injury.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino goes with Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he places his trust in Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Ben Davies as a three. Moussa Sissoko slots into midfield, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane

If Pochettino wants to change the flow of the game then he has options on the bench, including Lucas Moura and Harry Winks.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace

Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Rose, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Sanchez, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Winks, Lucas
 