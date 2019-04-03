Leeds United Star Tips Hat To Real Madrid Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has lauded Luca Zidane and believes the Real Madrid talent will become an elite shot-stopper in the future.



Casilla, who joined the Whites from Real Madrid in January, worked closely alongside Zidane during his time in Madrid with the Spanish giants.











Zidane was handed his first senior appearance for over 10 months by his father during Real Madrid’s fighting 3-2 win over Huesca on Sunday in La Liga.



And in the wake of the young goalkeeper’s first senior appearance this term, Casilla has weighed in on his talent, insisting Zidane can become an elite shot-stopper in the future.





The Leeds custodian stressed that he is happy for Zidane and insisted the youngster deserves everything that comes his way because he has been doing well with the Castilla side.



“Luca deserves all the good that comes his way", Casilla told Spanish daily Marca.





“I'll be the first to be happy for him because he's a great person and a great goalkeeper.



“I think he's made a leap with his maturity this year and he's doing well with Castilla.



“He has that thing that a goalkeeper needs."



Casilla also added that Zidane’s immediate future lies with Real Madrid and reiterated that he will become a top goalkeeper for many years to come.



"His immediate future is at Real Madrid, but you never know”, he added.



"But I know he's going to be an elite goalkeeper for many years."



Luca, who is the second eldest of Zinedine Zidane’s four sons, won the European Championship with France at Under-17 level in 2015.

