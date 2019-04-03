Liverpool Loanee Keen To Play In Premier League For Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi has admitted he is hoping to secure a work permit to play in the UK during the summer, as he aims to make his mark for his parent club on Merseyside.



The 21-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Imperial academy in Nigeria in 2015, has yet secure a work permit that would allow him to play in England.











As such, Awoniyi is currently on his fifth spell away on loan from Merseyside as he aims to work his way towards securing a permit that would allow him to return to Liverpool.



For non-EU players, a work permit can only be granted if they can prove they are an international player at the highest level by playing for a FIFA top 50 ranked national team in the past two years.





Awoniyi has yet to make his senior debut for Nigeria and had spells at FSV Frankfurt in Germany, NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands and Belgium with Gent and Mouscron.



The striker is currently on the books at Mouscron, where he impressed on loan last season, and admits he is hoping to secure a work permit in the summer to try and remain with Liverpool.





Awoniyi also revealed he is saddened about not getting a permit for the last four years and stressed his eagerness to play in the Premier League for Liverpool.



"It saddens my heart that it's been difficult to get a work permit for the past four years”, Awoniyi told BBC Sport.



"At the end of the season we have to go back to Liverpool to discuss.



"Everyone knows the importance of the work permit and how it works, and that you'd need to play for your national team.



"If you don't get a chance with your national team then it becomes difficult to get it.



"Personally, I chose Liverpool because I would love to play in the English Premier League for Liverpool.



"If God says it will happen then it will, but if not then I can only go on with my life and career."



Awoniyi has netted seven goals in all competitions for Mouscron, since joining on loan during the January transfer window.

