XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/04/2019 - 21:54 BST

Maurizio Sarri Told Me This – Callum Hudson-Odoi On Chelsea’s Win Over Brighton

 




Callum Hudson-Odoi says Maurizio Sarri told him to go and express himself after he helped Chelsea to a crucial 3-0 win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Sarri handed Hudson-Odoi his first Premier League start of the campaign against the Seagulls, and Olivier Giroud put Chelsea 1-0 up in the 38th minute.




Brighton were reeling on the hour mark when Eden Hazard made it 2-0, while things then got even worse for the visitors when three minutes later Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored.

Hudson-Odoi, who provided the assist for Giroud's opener, was left on for the full 90 minutes and was delighted to play his part.
 


He also revealed what Sarri told him before the game.

"I am very happy for the win and we all worked hard", Hudson-Odoi was quoted as saying by the BBC.
 


"We had to get rhythm and bounced back well.

"Today we got told the team and had to prepare mentally.

"The manager told me to go and express myself. I feel comfortable, hopefully I did well."

Chelsea are up to fifth place in the Premier League table with the win, level on points with fourth placed Arsenal and two ahead of sixth placed Manchester United.
 

 