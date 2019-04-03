Maurizio Sarri Told Me This – Callum Hudson-Odoi On Chelsea’s Win Over Brighton

Follow @insidefutbol





Callum Hudson-Odoi says Maurizio Sarri told him to go and express himself after he helped Chelsea to a crucial 3-0 win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge this evening.



Sarri handed Hudson-Odoi his first Premier League start of the campaign against the Seagulls, and Olivier Giroud put Chelsea 1-0 up in the 38th minute.











Brighton were reeling on the hour mark when Eden Hazard made it 2-0, while things then got even worse for the visitors when three minutes later Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored.



Hudson-Odoi, who provided the assist for Giroud's opener, was left on for the full 90 minutes and was delighted to play his part.





He also revealed what Sarri told him before the game.



"I am very happy for the win and we all worked hard", Hudson-Odoi was quoted as saying by the BBC.





"We had to get rhythm and bounced back well.



"Today we got told the team and had to prepare mentally.



"The manager told me to go and express myself. I feel comfortable, hopefully I did well."



Chelsea are up to fifth place in the Premier League table with the win, level on points with fourth placed Arsenal and two ahead of sixth placed Manchester United.

