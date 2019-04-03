New Stadium Boost Will Get Spurs Top Four, Arsenal To Miss Out – Andy Townsend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight midfielder Andy Townsend feels Tottenham Hotspur moving into their new stadium, coupled with Arsenal having so many away games left to play, will help Spurs secure a top four finish at the expense of their rivals.



Spurs, who are set to play their first game at the new stadium against Crystal Palace this evening, slipped to fourth place in the league table after their defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.











And to add insult to injury, Arsenal won their game against Newcastle United on Monday and leapfrogged Spurs, who were 10 points ahead in February, to lead the race for a top four finish.



The defeat on Merseyside meant that Spurs have now lost four of their last five league games and hold a slender single point lead over Chelsea, who occupy sixth place behind Manchester United.





Despite their poor run of form in recent weeks, Townsend has backed Spurs to pip rivals Arsenal in the race for a top four finish; he thinks Manchester United will take the other top four place.



Townsend feels that Arsenal have the better fixtures, but thinks Spurs will get a massive lift after moving to their new stadium and the Gunners’ poor form away from home will cost them a top four finish.





“I think it’s going to be a battle between Arsenal and Spurs, it’s such a tough one to call”, Townsend said on beIN SPORTS Soccer Special at Manchester United's game at Wolves.



“Arsenal have the better fixtures, Tottenham on paper have the harder ones.



"With the new stadium, I think they’ll get a massive lift.



“I’m just going to go for Tottenham.



"Arsenal have those five away games, [they] haven’t found it always so easy away from home [so] I’ll go just Spurs.



"Arsenal will miss out.”



Spurs are currently on a five-game winless run in the Premier League with their last victory coming against Leicester City in February.

