Newcastle United Looking At Interesting Options If Salomon Rondon Not Signed

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have looked at a number of options in the event that they do not sign Salomon Rondon from West Brom in the summer.



The powerful striker is close to the end of a season-long loan at Newcastle and the Magpies will have the chance to buy him permanently, regardless of whether West Brom bounce back up to the Premier League.











Rondon has made an impact, scoring goals for Newcastle, but it is not clear whether he will be kept.



And, according to the Chronicle, the Magpies have been looking at interesting options who could come in if Rondon is not signed.





Newcastle have been linked with a clutch of players ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.



It remains to be seen what level of financial backing is provided to strengthen the squad over the summer.





The Magpies currently sit seven points clear of the drop zone with a further six matches to play, as they zero in on securing top flight football for a further season.



Newcastle are due to play host to Crystal Palace this coming weekend.

