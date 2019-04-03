No, EFL Trophy Won’t Affect Sunderland Tonight – Accrington Boss John Coleman

Follow @insidefutbol





Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has dismissed the impact that losing the EFL Trophy might have on Sunderland ahead of this evening's meeting with the Black Cats in League One.



Jack Ross' side came away empty handed from Wembley as they lost the EFL Trophy final 5-4 on penalties to Portsmouth on Sunday.











Losing the final was a big blow to Sunderland, who were well back by thousands of travelling Black Cats fans, but Coleman does not think the depression will last into Wednesday night, or that the mammoth final will have an effect physically.



Coleman is sure Sunderland have time to recover before the League One meeting.





“I do not think what happened on Sunday will have any bearing on Wednesday night”, Coleman told his club's official website.



“They will have three days to recover and get rest into their legs.





“Sunderland will be looking to bounce back from Sunday and they are a good team.



"They will pose us problems but they will know we will pose them problems from the two games we have played them in already."



And Coleman is optimistic about Accrington deepening Sunderland's misery.



“We have some good players and I can’t see any reason why we can’t win.



"I love being involved in games, I am up for the challenge.”



Accrington drew 2-2 at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland earlier this season.

