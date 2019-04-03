XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/04/2019 - 18:49 BST

Phil Foden Starts – Manchester City Team vs Cardiff Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Cardiff City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Manchester City have announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening's Premier League meeting with Cardiff City at the Etihad Stadium tonight.

The Citizens have the opportunity to move back to the top of the table with all three points and will start as strong favourites to get the job done against Neil Warnock's strugglers.




The hosts are without the injured Sergio Aguero and Fabian Delph.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while at the back he opts for Aymeric Laporte and John Stones as the central pairing. Fernandinho will look to protect the backline, while Phil Foden plays. Kevin De Bruyne starts with Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez, while Gabriel Jesus is up top.

If Guardiola wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Raheem Sterling and David Silva.

 


Manchester City Team vs Cardiff City

Ederson, Zinchenko, Stones, Laporte, Danilo, Fernandinho (c), Foden, De Bruyne, Sane, Mahrez, G Jesus

Substitutes: Muric, Walker, Kompany, Sterling, Gundogan, Bernardo, D Silva
 