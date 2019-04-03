XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/04/2019 - 18:35 BST

Steven Davis Plays, Eros Grezda On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hearts Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to host Craig Levein's Hearts outfit at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership encounter this evening.

Steven Gerrard's men suffered a big blow at the weekend with defeat at Celtic, coupled with Alfredo Morelos being sent off, and will bid to bounce back with a strong display at home.




Morelos is out through suspension, while Andy Halliday is also suspended following his sending off.

Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while in defence he goes with the centre-back pairing of Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall. Glen Kamara slots into midfield with Ryan Jack and Steven Davis, while Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent support Jermain Defoe.

If the Rangers boss wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Eros Grezda and Kyle Lafferty.

 


Rangers Team vs Hearts

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Flanagan, Kamara, Jack, Arfield, Davis, Kent, Defoe

Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, McCrorie, Coulibaly, Grezda, Candeias, Lafferty
 