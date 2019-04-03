Sunderland Won’t Want To Come Here – Accrington Star Strikes Confident Note

Follow @insidefutbol





Accrington Stanley midfielder Sean McConville believes that the Wham Stadium is the last place Sunderland will want to visit after losing at Wembley in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday.



The two sides are scheduled to meet each other in a league match this evening as they approach the business end of the League One season.











The incentive to win will be different for both sides, with the Black Cats looking to keep their promotion push on track, and Accrington fighting to secure their League One status for next season.



Jack Ross' men lost at Wembley against Portsmouth on Sunday and Accrington star McConville feels they will not have wanted to play at the Wham Stadium just days later.





“They are coming off a disappointing result on Sunday in the Checkatrade Trophy final and the last place they would probably want to come to is Accrington so we have got to try and make this work in our favour", McConville told his club's official website.



The Accrington man also believes that his side were the better side against Sunderland in their recent encounters.





"We have played them twice, once abandoned, and I think we were the better side on both occasions.



"We can take heart from these performances against them.”



Accrington have lost five of their last six games and have not won at home since the middle of February.

