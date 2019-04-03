Terrific For Him – Sunderland Boss Thankful For Youngster’s Wembley Performance

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has lauded the performance of academy graduate Denver Hume against Portsmouth at Wembley and urged him to build on the experience to perform well until the end of the season.



The Black Cats suffered a heart-breaking defeat on penalties to Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday at Wembley in front of a record crowd.











Despite their defeat, Sunderland still have a lot left to play for with winning promotion back to the Championship being their number one priority this term.



And ahead of their next league game against Accrington Stanley, Ross has urged one of the best performers from the defeat at Wembley to build on the experience and maintain his form until the end of the season.





Hume, who came up through the ranks at the Stadium of Light, was thrown in at the deep end after an injury to Reece James and responded brilliantly with a commendable performance.



Ross insisted it is a terrific achievement for Hume and admitted it reflects well on everyone working with the academy because of the performance from the youngster.





“It was terrific for him to experience that at such a young age”, Ross told reporters in a press conference.



“It looks good for everyone at the club, particularly those that work within the academy because another academy graduate was on the pitch and his performance levels were very good.”



The Sunderland boss also added that Hume was unlucky to miss out on the majority of the season to injury and urged him to continue his rich vein of form to help Sunderland in the crucial part of their season.



“I didn’t expect anything different from him.



"He’s been a huge bonus for me this season and his form early in the season when he got into the team was really good and he was unfortunate he got injured when he did. And also that it took so long to come back”, he continued.



“He was really close to starting the game on Sunday because of how he’s trained and we’ve had some closed-doors games and he’s played really well in them too.



“I was pleased in him that he gave me what I thought he would, and for him now it’s just about continuing that vein of form in between now and the end of the season because he’s shown a lot already this season in the opportunities that he’s had.”



Hume, who has made just 11 appearances for Sunderland this term, is out of contract in the summer.

