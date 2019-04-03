This Is Why Hearts Are Vulnerable At Rangers – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Alan Rough feels Hearts are vulnerable ahead of their trip to face Rangers at Ibrox due to the absence of Steven Naismith and Uche Ikpeazu.



Craig Levein’s men, who have won three of their last four games, return to action in the Scottish Premiership when they take the trip to face Rangers at Ibrox this evening.











However, the Jambos will be without the services of Ikpeazu, who scored the winner against Aberdeen on Saturday before picking up a concussion from a knock, for the trip to Glasgow.



And ahead of their meeting with Rangers at Ibrox, Rough feels that Hearts look vulnerable due to the absence of Ikpeazu and Naismith, who had to undergo surgery on his knee last month.





The former Scotland goalkeeper insisted Ikpeazu is a big player for Hearts, referring to his performance against Aberdeen, and stressed the Jambos will miss both him and Naismith at Ibrox.



“It’s a sore one [for Hearts to miss Ikpeazu against Rangers], because he is a big, big player as we saw at the weekend, where he was just a thorn and the Aberdeen defence couldn’t handle him at all as the winning goal proved”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.





“So yes, Naismith out, him out, makes them a wee bit vulnerable [for the trip to Ibrox].”



Hearts, who are currently fifth in the league table, will play a Rangers side without Alfredo Morelos following his sending off at Parkhead.

