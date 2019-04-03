XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/04/2019 - 18:34 BST

Timothy Weah Plays – Celtic Team vs St Mirren Confirmed

 




Fixture: St Mirren vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have confirmed their team and substitutes to take on St Mirren in a Scottish Premiership game tonight. 

The Bhoys are now 13 points clear at the top of the league table following their derby win over rivals Rangers at the weekend and Neil Lennon will want another three points collecting this evening.




St Mirren, who sit second bottom of the table, restricted Celtic to a 0-0 draw in the earlier encounter between the two teams at St Mirren Park this season.

To get the job done, Lennon has Scott Bain in goal, while in defence he opts for Jozo Simunovic and Kristoffer Ajer as the central pairing. Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham slot into midfield, while Callum McGregor and James Forrest support Timothy Weah and Oliver Burke.

If the Celtic manager needs to make changes he can turn to his substitutes, a group which includes Tom Rogic and Odsonne Edouard.

 


Celtic Team vs St Mirren

Bain, Lustig, Simunovic, Ajer, Izaguirre, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Weah, Burke

Substitutes: De Vries, Edouard, Rogic, Benkovic, Sinclair, Toljan, Christie
 