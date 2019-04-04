Belgian Giants Show Interest In Liverpool Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool attacker Taiwo Awoniyi is attracting attention from Belgian giants Club Brugge.



Awoniyi, who does not have a UK work permit and so cannot play for Liverpool at present, has been sent out from Anfield on a series of loan spells.











He was at Belgian side Mouscron last season, while he spent the first half of the current campaign at Genk, before then switching back to Mouscron in January.



Awoniyi has impressed, netting seven goals so far for Mouscron, and now has interest from Club Brugge, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.





Liverpool are eyeing a big fee if they do opt to sell Awoniyi in the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen if Club Brugge could meet the Reds' demands.



Awoniyi had spells in Germany, at FSV Frankfurt, and the Netherlands, with NEC Nijmegen, before heading to Belgium.





Liverpool snapped up the goal-getter in 2015 and he has been capped by Nigeria at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-23 level.

