Birmingham Do This, We Must Exploit It – Former Leeds United Star

Former Leeds United star Ben Parker feels the Yorkshire giants have the players to exploit Birmingham City’s expansive brand of football on Saturday.



A points deduction from the EFL means Birmingham are currently struggling to keep themselves away from the relegation battle and have lost five league games on the trot.











But that has not deterred Blues boss Garry Monk from trying to go out and win games.



14 of the 20 goals Birmingham have conceded at home this season have come from open play and Parker feels Leeds have the personnel to take advantage when the two sides face off on Saturday.





The former White feels players such as Pablo Hernandez and Tyler Roberts have the ability to make use of the spaces Birmingham normally leave behind because of their style of football.



Parker said on LUTV: “They score plenty of goals from open play, but it also leaves spaces in defensive areas.





“It is up to us to go and exploit that.



"The big thing for us is that we have the players to exploit that and who are bang in form.



“Think of Pablo Hernandez, Tyler Roberts – even his game is to get into those pockets of spaces in between the lines and he is very direct.”



Birmingham did beat Leeds earlier in the season when the two sides met at Elland Road, but the Whites will start as big favourites at the weekend.

