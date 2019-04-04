Celtic Linked Defender Agrees New Groningen Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Samir Memisevic, who has been linked with Celtic, has signalled his intention to stay at Dutch top flight side Groningen by agreeing a new deal.



Memisevic, who made the switch to Eredivisie with Groningen in 2016, has impressed during his time in the Netherlands.











The defender's good form has not gone unnoticed and he was linked with Celtic earlier this season, with speculation only growing due to his contractual information.



However, Memisevic has all but ended talk over a Groningen exit as, according to the Dagblad van het Noorden, he has agreed a new contract.





The 25-year-old is claimed to have agreed a contract running until the middle of 2021.



The Bosnian was called up to represent his country during the international break last month and looks set to continue with the Eredivisie outfit after securing his future.





Memisevic, who has notched up 28 appearances in all competitions this term, is equally adept in playing as a right-back or in the heart of the defence.



However, the 25-year-old has often been deployed as a defensive midfielder under Danny Buijs this season and has adapted quickly to the new role.



Groningen, who are currently ninth in the Eredivisie, will next face Excelsior at home on Saturday.

