Don’t Underestimate This – Former Leeds United Star On Key Thing Whites Have Boosted

Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes it would be wrong to underestimate the confidence the Whites earned from their narrow 3-2 win over Millwall last weekend.



Leeds scored a late winner against Millwall at Elland Road last Saturday to earn the three points and regained their place in the automatic promotion spots going into the last seven games of the season.











Millwall took the lead twice but Leeds fought back and managed to get a result and the three points in order to keep their hopes of earning automatic promotion to the Premier League very much alive.



Parker believes at this late stage of the season confidence will be a huge factor as Leeds look to return to the Premier League after spending a decade-and-a-half out of the top tier.





He feels it would be wrong to underestimate the effect of the kind of win Leeds achieved against Millwall when they fought back from adversity to earn the three points.



Parker said on LUTV: “It is getting into that stage of the season where confidence will be a massive thing.





“We spoke about earlier in the week about just getting over the line, getting those three points and you can’t underestimate how much it does for a player’s and team’s confidence.



“The way we went about it as well – coming back from adversity, coming back from two goals down and get that late winner is a fantastic feeling.”



Leeds will travel to the Midlands to take on Birmingham City at St. Andrews on Saturday.

