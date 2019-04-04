He Is Strong In His Mind – Marcelo Bielsa Not Worried About Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcelo Bielsa has no doubts over Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford’s motivation and his strength of mind, despite a poor game against Millwall last weekend.



Bamford completed the full 90 minutes in Leeds’ 3-2 win over Millwall at Elland Road, but his performance level throughout the game was poor as he struggled to find the back of the net.











The striker even fluffed a chance from the penalty spot and while Leeds won, Bamford’s poor showing did stick out like a sore thumb going into the business end of the season.



With Kemar Roofe still coming back from an injury, Bamford could start against Birmingham City on Saturday and Bielsa insisted he has little to worry about with the striker at the moment.





The Leeds boss is aware that last weekend the striker was poor, but he stressed Bamford is motivated enough to come back from it and be the important player he is for the Whites.



Bielsa said in a press conference: “We have done normal work with him.





“Bamford is a very serious player to take responsibility in all areas.



"He has a very strong mind.



“It’s true it was not his best game last time, but his level of motivation is as it was.”



Bamford has missed a major chunk of the season due to a knee injury and has scored six Championship goals for Leeds.

