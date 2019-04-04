He’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Friend – Agent Says Napoli Star Desperate For Arsenal Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Napoli defender Kevin Malcuit has revealed that his client is friends with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and is desperate to start the game against Arsenal next week.



Arsenal have been pitted against Napoli in the quarter-final stage of the Europa League and the first leg will take place next Thursday at the Emirates Stadium in London.











The two teams are considered favourites to go all the way in the competition and the meeting is being termed the tie of the last eight stage of the Europa League.



And Bruno Satin, Malcuit’s agent, admits that his client is eagerly waiting for the big game and is hopeful that Carlo Ancelotti will put him in the starting eleven in the first leg.





He claimed that the defender is hopeful that he will do enough to convince the Napoli coach to make into the team.



Satin said on Italian radio stadion Radio Marte: “Malcuit is looking forward to playing against Arsenal and is hoping to play from the start.





“Then we’ll see what Ancelotti will choose from and based on that he will decide the starting eleven to send to the pitch.”



The agent also revealed that Malcuit is a close friend of Arsenal star Aubameyang, with the pair staying firmly in touch.



“It is true Malcuit is a friend of Aubameyang, they often exchange messages.”

