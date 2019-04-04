XRegister
06 October 2018

04/04/2019 - 16:12 BST

I Always Ask Him For Advice – Ryan Kent On Influential Rangers Team-mate

 




Liverpool talent Ryan Kent has revealed the one player who he has learned the most from during his loan stint at Rangers so far this season.

Kent sealed a season-long deal to Rangers from Liverpool last summer and has impressed thoroughly for the Old Firm giants this term.




The winger managed to settle down quickly at Ibrox and has established himself as a regular under Steven Gerrard after coming to terms with the responsibility of representing Rangers.

And following his rise to prominence in Glasgow, Kent has revealed the one player from the Rangers dressing room he has learned the most from during his stay at the club.
 


The Englishman admitted that Scott Arfield has helped him tremendously since arriving in Glasgow and added the Gers midfielder is always open to giving him advice both on and off the pitch.

“[I would] probably say Scott Arfield [is the one I’ve learned the most from during my time at Rangers]”, Kent told Rangers TV.  
 


“He’s been really good to me, made me feel really welcome and settled me down as soon as I came and I’ll always ask him for advice on things on and off the pitch as well.

"He’s always there to answer the question.”

Arfield, who also joined Rangers last summer, scored during the Gers’ 3-1 win over Hearts at Ibrox on Wednesday.
 